Man Shot After Attacking Police

A man was shot by police on Saturday after he attacked officers with a box cutter during an attempted arrest.

According to reports, shortly after 1pm, police officers were on routine patrol on Marcus Bethel Way when they attempted to arrest the man for an outstanding criminal warrant.

He attacked the officers with a box cutter and was shot. He was transported to hospital where he is detained in stable condition under police guard.

• In other crime news, two men are in hospital after two separate shootings on Saturday.

In the first incident, shortly after 4pm, four males were sitting in a vehicle at the rear of a building on Key West Street, when two males armed with a handgun approached and shot one of them before fleeing on foot. The injured male was taken to hospital where he is detained in serious condition.

In the second incident, around 6pm, a man was standing in front of a bar on Dunmore Street when a man armed with a handgun approached and shot him before fleeing. The victim is in stable condition in hospital.