Updated: Police Open Fire As Man Attacks Officers With Knife

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

sdorsett@tribunemedia.net

POLICE shot a man after he allegedly attempted to attack officers with a box cutter during routine patrol on Marcus Bethel Way over the weekend.

According to authorities, when officers attempted to arrest the man for an outstanding criminal warrant, he wielded a box cutter, resulting in police shooting him. Police did not say whether any of the officers were injured during the confrontation.

The man was taken to hospital where he is detained in stable condition under police guard, authorities said.

The incident happened on Saturday shortly after 1pm.

Last Wednesday, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Stephen Dean warned criminals “not to challenge the police” hours after an armed suspect was shot by officers following a high-speed car chase in New Providence.

The drama unfolded shortly after 1am on July 5 off Carmichael Road and ended near the Sidney Poitier Bridge on East Bay Street. Police said two armed men opened fire on officers, prompting an exchange of gunfire.

The injured suspect was taken hospital under heavy police guard.

In May, police were also forced to shoot a teenage suspect after the victim along with three other suspects allegedly executed a brazen daytime robbery at QVS Pharmacy in the Seagrape Shopping Plaza.

At the time, the Ministry of Education confirmed the dead boy was a tenth-grade student from R M Bailey Senior High School.

That incident marked the second time police were involved in a fatality in less than a week.

Several days earlier in May, a man was shot dead by police after a car chase and shootout in Pride Estates.

Those matters were referred to Coroner Jeanine Weech Gomez for investigation.