Updated: Police Open Fire As Man Attacks Officers With Knife

POLICE shot a man after he allegedly attempted to attack officers with a box cutter during routine patrol on Marcus Bethel Way over the weekend.
According to authorities, when officers attempted to arrest the man for an outstanding criminal warrant, he wielded a box cutter, resulting in police shooting him. Police did not say whether any of the officers were injured during the confrontation.
The man was taken to hospital where he is detained in stable condition under police guard, authorities said.
The incident happened on Saturday shortly after 1pm.
Last Wednesday, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Stephen Dean warned criminals “not to challenge the police” hours after an armed suspect was shot by officers following a high-speed car chase in New Providence.
The drama unfolded shortly after 1am on July 5 off Carmichael Road and ended near the Sidney Poitier Bridge on East Bay Street. Police said two armed men opened fire on officers, prompting an exchange of gunfire.
The injured suspect was taken hospital under heavy police guard.
In May, police were also forced to shoot a teenage suspect after the victim along with three other suspects allegedly executed a brazen daytime robbery at QVS Pharmacy in the Seagrape Shopping Plaza.
At the time, the Ministry of Education confirmed the dead boy was a tenth-grade student from R M Bailey Senior High School.
That incident marked the second time police were involved in a fatality in less than a week.
Several days earlier in May, a man was shot dead by police after a car chase and shootout in Pride Estates.
Those matters were referred to Coroner Jeanine Weech Gomez for investigation.
John 1 day, 20 hours ago
Can we ever see another July where there are no murders? Last year the country was on the verge ok keeping the murder count under 100. Then as the hurricane approached in October the murders increased and continued non stop up until now. June may have saw a slight decline but July had to be zero to match last year.
SP 1 day, 20 hours ago
Lol...Nobody told this fool what happens when you bring a knife to a gun fight?
sheeprunner12 1 day, 19 hours ago
Box cutter??????? ............. Is this not excessive force??????? ........... How can the police justify using bullets to deal with a situation that requires simple self-defense disarming????
Or, are the police not taught how to disarm a person using basic karate techniques???????
ThisIsOurs 1 day, 11 hours ago
Lol karate techniques... Too many movies...rotfl. If they shot him in the arm that's probably ok. No policeman in the US would get close to a man with a knife, he'd be talked down, tasered or shot.
thephoenix562 1 day, 19 hours ago
Exessive force?Are you kidding?A box cutter is a deadly weapon by the way He was disarmed.
sheeprunner12 1 day, 17 hours ago
An old-fashioned billy(baton) could do the same thing ...... and not cause more strain on A&E ........... That is all am saying
SP 1 day, 15 hours ago
The guy already has an outstanding criminal warrant, obviously refused commands to drop his weapon, attacked the police, and you want the police to risk life and limb trying to disarm this known attacking criminal lowlife troublemaker with a box cutter? Really?
You ever used a box cutter? It is easily a lethal weapon! In my opinion, the police used good judgment.
MassExodus 19 hours, 54 minutes ago
Who cares? He deserved to be shot. He had outstanding warrants, he resisted, and threatened the police with a deadly weapon. He's just lucky to not be dead. Don't do dumb shit, and the police won't shot you...
B_I_D___ 18 hours, 22 minutes ago
Head shot...problem solved...no questions asked.
sheeprunner12 17 hours, 39 minutes ago
Police shooting the youth will not solve the crime problem ......... All of the police cars and promotions not making the Force any more proactive ..... just more bills and more slackness ......... Our youth need stable homes, good schools and community clubs for them to be positively engaged
