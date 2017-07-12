Man Jailed For 13 Months Over Drug Possession

By LAMECH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

ljohnson@tribunemedia.net

A MAN who admitted to having custody of illegal drugs was sentenced yesterday to 13 months at the Department of Correctional Services.

Andre Hines, 34, appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes facing a charge of possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply which was brought under Section 22(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act.

It was alleged that he, on Friday, July 7, being concerned with another, was found in possession of a quantity of dangerous drugs – Indian hemp – with intent to supply to another.

Hines, alias “Yardy,” pleaded guilty to the charge.

Around 6.30am on the date in question, Drug Enforcement Unit officers went to a residence on Spikenard Road with a search warrant for suspected drugs and/or illegal firearms.

A search of the home led to the discovery of four packages of suspected marijuana in a backpack in a closet in the home, five packages in a clothes hamper and an additional small quantity underneath a television stand.

Hines admitted the drugs were his, police prosecutor ASP Clifford Daxon told the court.

The total weight of the drugs was 10 pounds.

Hines’ lawyer, Ian Cargill, said his client admitted possession of the drugs from the outset as he was doing so in court.

He also had no antecedents, Mr Cargill added.

The lawyer said his client worked in masonry and claimed he was holding the drugs for a friend.

He asked the court not to move to an immediate custodial sentence, but instead to impose a fine.

The deputy chief magistrate acknowledged the mitigation plea made by Mr Cargill, but noted that given the amount of drugs involved, he could not oblige his request to impose a fine.

Instead, the deputy chief magistrate sent Hines to prison for 13 months.