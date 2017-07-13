Logos Book Boat To Sail Into Freeport On July 29

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

LOGOS Hope, the largest floating book fair, will sail to Freeport arriving on July 29, with 400 volunteers and thousands of books for sale.

The vessel is operated by GBA (Good Books for All Ships) eV, which is an international, charitable organisation registered in Germany. The organisation has welcomed over 45 million visitors from more than 160 countries and territories around the world since 1970.

Grand Bahama Port Authority President Ian Rolle is excited about the vessel’s arrival in Grand Bahama.

“We are extremely enthusiastic about Logos Hope visiting our island,” he said. “I believe that this is an amazing opportunity for Grand Bahamians and I eagerly await their arrival later this month.

“In this day and age, there are far too many people who underestimate the importance of literature and its ability to develop critical thinking skills and inspire our youth. Because of this, I am thrilled that our island has been granted such an amazing opportunity and I hope that Grand Bahamians will enjoy all that the Logos Hope has to offer,” Mr Rolle added.

The Logos Hope will dock at Berth 14 at Freeport Harbour from July 29 – August 6 and will be open to the public on Tuesday through Saturday from 10am – 9pm and on Sundays from 2pm – 9pm. The vessel will be closed to the public on Mondays.

There is an entrance fee of $1 per person, but adults 65 years and over and children under 12 accompanied by an adult will enter for free.

According to a press statement issued by the Grand Bahama Port Authority, persons will have access to an impressive collection of over 5,000 affordable books for purchase, as well as access to many fun-filled events on board.

Rahel Schemionek said Logos Hope brings a “once in a lifetime experience” to people. “Where else in the world you will find a ship with 400 people from 60 different countries serving as volunteers?” he asked.

Among the 400 volunteers is Bahamian Shawna Sands of Nassau who joined the crew in 2014 as part of a three-month short-term exposure programme working in the book fair.

Having fallen in love with the ship’s vision, Ms Sands re-joined in late 2015 for two years.

According to a spokesperson, Ms Sands first learned about Logos Hope at a conference. Learning about the vision and purpose of the ship sparked a passion in her heart, and even though it sounded like a wild idea in the beginning, she decided to step out in faith and make the surreal journey a reality.