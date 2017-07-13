Man Seriously Hurt In Stabbing

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

A MAN is in hospital with serious injuries following a stabbing incident on Tuesday evening in Freeport.

Inspector Terecita Pinder reported that the stabbing happened shortly before 8pm in the area of Frobisher Drive. She said the victim was at a residence when he was stabbed multiple times to his body by someone wielding a knife.

He was transported to the Rand Memorial Hospital where he was seen by a doctor and is listed in serious condition.

No arrest has been made and police are investigating the matter.