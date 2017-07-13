Nine Officers Promoted, But No Word On Date For Next Overtime Payments

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

WHILE nine police officers were promoted Wednesday, newly elected Police Staff Association Chairman Sonny Miller said no date has been identified for police officers to receive the second tranche of their long-sought overtime payments.

Sergeant Miller said he discussed the matter during a meeting with National Security Minister Marvin Dames yesterday.

“He assured us that he would get on to the minister of finance and represent us in that aspect,” he said. “He is aware that a commitment was made for this fiscal budget. I can say that within a month or two we could expect something.”

Although former PSA Chairman Dwight Smith said in the past that police were owed about $16m for the overtime they worked at different periods in 2013 and 2014, $5.6m in overtime payments was budgeted this fiscal year for them.

“After speaking with former chairman, ASP Dwight Smith and other executives, based on the ruling and everything, that is a satisfactory amount,” Mr Miller said. “It’s fair and police look forward to receiving pay.”

About 1,799 officers from the rank of constable to inspector were given their first tranche of overtime pay in late May.

It came after many months of wrangling. Last May, the Court of Appeal upheld Supreme Court Justice Milton Evans’ ruling that a Force Order issued by former Police Commissioner Paul Farquharson in 2003 was relevant as it mandated that public officers be paid when they work for more than 40 hours in a normal work week.

At the time, the PSA had estimated if money is given to officers, the government would end up paying as much as $16.4m in overtime pay. The court’s ruling, however, allowed the government to either give the officers time back or give some combination of financial compensation and time-off.

The police commissioner decided last year to give officers time off and to give financial compensation only to those who worked overtime during the time period but had since retired or died.

However, after years of stalling on police overtime pay, the Christie administration announced days before the election that officers would be paid in stages, with the first payment set for May 29.

As for this week’s promotions, Sgt Miller said four officers were promoted from constable to corporal and five were promoted from corporal to sergeant.

It’s unclear why they were not promoted earlier this year during mass promotion exercises some people considered politically motivated because of their timing to the general election.

Mr Dames said about the promotions: “Under the Police Act, the commissioner has authority to promote constables or corporals to sergeants. In his power from time to time he might say ‘Johnny come here, I love what you’re doing I want to promote you.’”

Mr Dames said the promotions do not contradict the narrative the Minnis administration perpetuated in recent months about too many police promotions in recent years.

“The commissioner is exercising the power he has under the (Police) Act,” Mr Dames said. “The senior ranks is more complicated as that has to go through the Police Services Commission and the prime minister. Subordinate officers do not (have the same process).”