Man Shot Dead On Johnson Terrace

As of Sunday, July 16, 2017

Police are asking for the public to come forward with any information after a man was shot dead on Saturday night.

According to reports, around 9pm, the man was exiting his vehicle after pulling up at a home on Johnson Terrace when was shot.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Future 22 hours, 49 minutes ago

Oh my goodness. When will this insanity stop???

birdiestrachan 20 hours, 35 minutes ago

Dames had better get busy. They blamed Doctor Nottage they will blame him. There is no time for Witch hunts.

MassExodus 14 hours, 24 minutes ago

There is plenty time to hunt for the Bahamians people money, that was misappropriated by the PLP. Don't get that, and a 'witch hunt' confused, or attempt to conveniently relabel what your PLP trash has done to destroy the Bahamas.

Future 19 hours, 18 minutes ago

Good upbringing starts at home

Future 19 hours, 16 minutes ago

This crime is out of control

metazor6 18 hours, 20 minutes ago

Sad sad sad

MassExodus 17 hours, 17 minutes ago

Get a life Birdie. No one wants to read your PLP/trash comments.

