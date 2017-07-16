Man Shot Dead On Johnson Terrace

Police are asking for the public to come forward with any information after a man was shot dead on Saturday night.
According to reports, around 9pm, the man was exiting his vehicle after pulling up at a home on Johnson Terrace when was shot.
He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Comments
Future 22 hours, 49 minutes ago
Oh my goodness. When will this insanity stop???
birdiestrachan 20 hours, 35 minutes ago
Dames had better get busy. They blamed Doctor Nottage they will blame him. There is no time for Witch hunts.
MassExodus 14 hours, 24 minutes ago
There is plenty time to hunt for the Bahamians people money, that was misappropriated by the PLP. Don't get that, and a 'witch hunt' confused, or attempt to conveniently relabel what your PLP trash has done to destroy the Bahamas.
Future 19 hours, 18 minutes ago
Good upbringing starts at home
Future 19 hours, 16 minutes ago
This crime is out of control
metazor6 18 hours, 20 minutes ago
Sad sad sad
MassExodus 17 hours, 17 minutes ago
Get a life Birdie. No one wants to read your PLP/trash comments.
