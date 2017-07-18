Near 40% Of Public Workers 'Temporary'

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

Almost 40 per cent of public sector workers are temporary employees, the Chamber of Commerce's chief executive revealed yesterday, depriving them of job security and benefits.

Edison Sumner, speaking at the launch of a $33 million project to reform the Government's financial management and procurement systems, said the fact four out of 10 public sector workers are temporary was uncovered in crafting the National Development Plan.

"In the work of the National Development Plan, it was determined that nearly 40 per cent of all persons working in the public sector were still considered temporary, meaning they are non-permanent and non-pensionable employees, clerical or miscellaneous," Mr Sumner said.

Implying that this had implications for public sector and civil service reform, he added: "The question becomes: Is it possible to streamline the public sector? Is it possible to downsize to those who are permanent and pensionable? Or should we make temporary employees permanent?

"It is unfair to have individuals continue within the system without proper status, particularly those who have been there for many years. We must identify incentives for persons working within the public sector to encourage improvement of performance. Incentives may not necessarily be financial, but could also include comfortable working environments or skills and development opportunities etc."

Mr Sumner also urged the conversion of all government services and systems to electronic platforms, in a bid to boost public sector efficiency and enhance the 'ease of doing business' for the private sector.

"When considering public sector transformation, we must also identify ways to improve the systems within which we operate--those that make life easier for both public servants, as well as those they serve,"Mr Sumner said.

"For example, the conversion of all government services to electronic portals and single window processes will not only streamline services but reduce wait times, allow application tracking and online payment, reduce paperwork and use of paper products, eliminate corruption or collusion and improve the effective collection of taxes and fees.

"E-government also improves communication between inter-government, government and the general public." He added that it was also a potential solution to the problem of accessing government services on the Family Islands.

The Chamber chief also called for an end to legislation that made ministers all-powerful, with the discretion to override statutory authority, and urged a decision-making structure where not all issues have to be referred to the top.

"Part of the strengthening of government services is distribution of authority so that necessary decisions can be made without going through the Minister or other higher power," Mr Sumner said.

"By ensuring that policies and procedures are in place and fully comprehended by those with the remittance to provide service, the level of bureaucracy will be mitigated."

Mr Sumner added that economic growth and development relied upon fiscal prudence, good public policies and leadership, and implementation of the 'rule of law'.

"During the recently held fourth annual National Conclave of Chambers of Commerce in the Bahamas, the [Chamber] had the opportunity through various discussions and working groups to understand some of the challenges faced by public sector professionals," he added.

"As a result, participants have collectively began crafting solutions to many of the obstacles and bureaucracies which hinder the effective management of the public sector and impede the ease of doing business."