Video: Man Dead After Double Shooting

POLICE are investigating another homicide after two men were shot shortly before noon Tuesday, leaving one dead.
The shooting occurred in the area of Quarry Mission Road.
In these videos taken by Tribune Staff Reporter Sancheska Dorsett, distraught loved ones are seen visibly shaken at the crime scene as police processed the area:
For more on this story, see Wednesday’s Tribune.
242gyal 8 hours, 44 minutes ago
I hate seeing this. I'm hoping they remember the feeling she's feeling in her wailing in agony. Hoping that by seeing how deeply devastating it is to lose a loved one to murder/gun violence people will stop the violence. Disgusting all of it.
metazor6 8 hours, 33 minutes ago
Maybe if we had motorcycles across nassau the way andros has mosquitos, a cop or 3 may have been in the area to intercept by metazor6
ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 53 minutes ago
Stop with that please, that document is foolishness. No policeman can stop someone intent on committing murder, there could be a million policemen on the street if someone determines in their heart to murder another person they will find the one spot where the million police are absent. The real solution is removing the INTENT and that is not a simple solution of "more policemen"
newcomer 6 hours, 17 minutes ago
Sigh...we have got to pray for our children...cover them in the blood of Jesus. Changes can and will be made with God's help!
ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 51 minutes ago
Changing "hearts" is a solution
