Video: Man Dead After Double Shooting

Police at the scene of the shootings on Quarry Mission Road off Nassau Street. Photo: Terrel W. Carey/Tribune Staff

As of Tuesday, July 18, 2017

POLICE are investigating another homicide after two men were shot shortly before noon Tuesday, leaving one dead.

The shooting occurred in the area of Quarry Mission Road.

In these videos taken by Tribune Staff Reporter Sancheska Dorsett, distraught loved ones are seen visibly shaken at the crime scene as police processed the area:

Scene of homicide in Quarry Mission Road area (2) by Tribune242

Scene of homicide in Quarry Mission Road area by Tribune242

242gyal 8 hours, 44 minutes ago

I hate seeing this. I'm hoping they remember the feeling she's feeling in her wailing in agony. Hoping that by seeing how deeply devastating it is to lose a loved one to murder/gun violence people will stop the violence. Disgusting all of it.

metazor6 8 hours, 33 minutes ago

Maybe if we had motorcycles across nassau the way andros has mosquitos, a cop or 3 may have been in the area to intercept

Maybe if we had motorcycles across nassau the way andros has mosquitos, a cop or 3 may have been in the area to intercept by metazor6

ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 53 minutes ago

Stop with that please, that document is foolishness. No policeman can stop someone intent on committing murder, there could be a million policemen on the street if someone determines in their heart to murder another person they will find the one spot where the million police are absent. The real solution is removing the INTENT and that is not a simple solution of "more policemen"

newcomer 6 hours, 17 minutes ago

Sigh...we have got to pray for our children...cover them in the blood of Jesus. Changes can and will be made with God's help!

ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 51 minutes ago

Changing "hearts" is a solution

