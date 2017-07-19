Man Shot Dead In Elizabeth Estates

A MAN was shot dead in Elizabeth Estates Wednesday morning.
Police were called to the scene of the shooting at Malaysia Way and Commonwealth Blvd after 10am.
Police said the victim, who The Tribune understands is Karran Collie, was out on bail for murder at the time of his death.
For more on this story, see Thursday’s Tribune.
B_I_D___ 7 hours, 27 minutes ago
I'd be curious to see a report on how many people who were murdered were link to having past criminal records...were out on bail for a crime, or were out on bail for murder...I'm sure the ratio of those numbers to someone who has never had any run-ins with the law would be staggering.
