Updated: Man Dead After Double Shooting

By SANCHESKA DORSETT
Tribune Staff Reporter
sdorsett@tribunemedia.net
ONE man is dead and another man is in hospital after they were shot yesterday afternoon while sitting outside a home off Nassau Street.
Police said one of the men died after being shot while the other victim was chased by gunmen before he was wounded.
The killing took the country’s murder count to 75 for the year according to The Tribune’s records and marked the third murder in the capital since Saturday.
Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Stephen Dean said the latest shooting incident is in line with a recent trend of persons, either out on bail or wanted by police, being “gunned down on the streets.”
While he could not confirm if any of the victims were currently out on bail, he said they were both “well known to police.”
When The Tribune arrived on the scene shortly after noon, family members of the victims were on the ground screaming uncontrollably.
A Royal Bahamas Defence Force officer, who is believed to be a brother of the murdered man, had to be carried away by his squad mates after attempting to run to the dead body several times.
Police have not identified the victim, but The Tribune understands he is Jermaine “Beanie” Bain.
“Police are looking for four male occupants of a silver or greyish coloured Teana vehicle, who are responsible for this latest shooting incident. We are asking members of the public who may know the whereabouts of this vehicle to come forward and call us please,” Senior ACP Dean said.
“Shortly before noon, two males were sitting in a yard through Quarry Mission Road when this vehicle pulled up. The four males exited the vehicle with firearms and opened fire on them. The two men were shot,” he said.
“One of the males died on the scene, the other was chased a bit and shot. He was taken to hospital in a private vehicle, where he is listed in critical condition...Preliminary reports indicate that these men might have been in and out of the system.
“We have to confirm to determine their status, whether they are on bail or not but we can tell you our recent shootings, the trend we continue to see are persons in and out of the system, who have either been recently released from prison or who were wanted suspects,” said the senior police officer.
As of this time last year, the country recorded 62 homicides, according to The Tribune’s records.
Senior ACP Dean said despite the recent uptick in homicides, police have increased their presence in high crime areas. He asked the public not to give up on the RBPF.
“We want the public to know we are on top of this,” he said.
“We are confident based on our investigations and based on the support that we are getting from the public and what we are getting on the ground that we will have the suspects involved in the latest murders in custody soon but we cannot do it alone.
“We have increased our operations in these and other areas in New Providence, because if you look at our crime briefs we are recovering a number of firearms. That is because our intelligence on the ground is working, but we want to reassure members of the public and ask them to maintain their confidence in the RBPF because our officers are on the road 24/7 ensuring that we keep our streets safe from these criminal elements.”
The murder came one day after a man died in hospital after being shot Sunday night off Robinson Road.
That incident took place shortly after 10pm. Police said the victim was walking on Third Street in Coconut Grove, off Robinson Road when a man approached him, armed with a handgun. The suspect shot the victim before fleeing the area in an unknown direction.
The victim was taken to hospital in a private vehicle, where he was initially listed in serious condition.
However, he died of his injuries early Monday morning.
Police arrested a suspect Monday afternoon in connection with the death.
In late May, when asked about concerns over violent crime, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said “there is a sense of calmness” hovering over the country after his party’s crippling defeat of the Progressive Liberal Party.
However, at the time he said he is sure National Security Minister Marvin Dames will be aggressive in rolling out the party’s crime plan. There have been 22 murders since the Free National Movement’s win on May 10, according to The Tribune’s records.
Anyone with information on any of these latest homicides or any other crime is asked to contact police at 911 or 919, the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 328-TIPS.
Investigations continue.
Comments
242gyal 1 day, 9 hours ago
I hate seeing this. I'm hoping they remember the feeling she's feeling in her wailing in agony. Hoping that by seeing how deeply devastating it is to lose a loved one to murder/gun violence people will stop the violence. Disgusting all of it.
metazor6 1 day, 8 hours ago
Maybe if we had motorcycles across nassau the way andros has mosquitos, a cop or 3 may have been in the area to intercept by metazor6
ThisIsOurs 1 day, 2 hours ago
Stop with that please, that document is foolishness. No policeman can stop someone intent on committing murder, there could be a million policemen on the street if someone determines in their heart to murder another person they will find the one spot where the million police are absent. The real solution is removing the INTENT and that is not a simple solution of "more policemen"
newcomer 1 day, 6 hours ago
Sigh...we have got to pray for our children...cover them in the blood of Jesus. Changes can and will be made with God's help!
ThisIsOurs 1 day, 2 hours ago
Changing "hearts" is a solution
metazor6 10 hours, 28 minutes ago
To: thisisours.
The person may commit the murder, but a cop will be right around the corner to nab the culprit.
Question for you: how do you suggest we 'change hearts'? Call dr conville brown? He is said to be the best cardiologist in the country
ThisIsOurs 8 hours, 21 minutes ago
Sigh I almost don't know how to respond. The view is so shortsighted. Catching one criminal "around the corner" is not the "solution to crime". That's the title of the document you typed up and sent all over whatsapp. In fact it's a brute force approach, it's working harder not smarter. Intelligent policing is ONE component of what we need and intelligent policing doesn't look anything like what you describe in your document
Again as to "hearts", I'm doubly stumped that you even asked the question. It explains why you came up with the document. What do you think Carlos Reid is doing with project Shock Treatment? He's "trying" to change hearts, he's "trying" to get young men to turn their attention away from seeking revenge. It's not easy but that is the ONLY real solution.
Your approach of nabbing one man does very little, because his brother, nephew, cousin, uncle, friend, sister, is right beside him waiting to take up the gun. It's the terrorism model.
birdiestrachan 9 hours, 8 minutes ago
I am sorry to see all this it is not the government or the police fault. even if the news media and the FNMs said it was Mr: Nottage and the PLP fault. The News Media took delight in counting murders under the PLP.
licks2 4 hours, 29 minutes ago
Stop lying for a while birdie. . .what they said was that your party through Mr. Davis in 2012 said that the government party was responsible for crime/murders! The media and others only reminded them that they said they had the solution for murders and will get it under control. . .because the FNM could not control it!
themessenger 8 hours, 5 minutes ago
Birdie, we still reaping what Pindling sowed and Christie and Co watered and nurtured, if you plant weeds you just get more weeds..................
birdiestrachan 7 hours, 1 minute ago
The messenger what about personal responsibility, and the rule of God that is written in our hearts. The blame game will not do. it is not my fault will not do. there are so many mean spirited people on this site. like clones they think alike they are rude and abrasive some may have light. I have not paid to much attention to the difference.
metazor6 5 hours, 40 minutes ago
Hi, mr thisisours. I am new to tribune242. To get a bead on the bloggers here, I began reading passed blogs. It appears that there are only about a dozen of you that post regularly. I have noticed that birdie is constantly being told to shut up and you are regularly called an idiot.
ThisIsOurs 4 hours, 32 minutes ago
Yeah they usually do that when their argument is weak. Common tactic, attack the messenger. That document really needs more work, seriously
licks2 3 hours, 59 minutes ago
He he he he he he he he he he. . . bingo dude. . ."they do that when their arguments are weak"? That statement says so much about why they always telling you, birdie or tal to shut up or sit small or some other annoyed diatribe as such. You guys are so full of idiotic nonsense some times. . .like that stupid statement above! Did you ever think that some times they do that because yoon making no sense? Noooo. . .but rather like a PLPesque thinker like birdie or tal. . .you say any crap. . .usually against the other person. . .not even giving a dang how logical or sane it is or sounds. . .you just talk trash!
ThisIsOurs 3 hours, 58 minutes ago
Lol..I do like to talk trash:) another thing I try to do is speak to the issue, did you look at that document? The "solution" to crime? It sounds like a high school student wrote it, I felt bad at one point, I said suppose they are a high school student (side eyes)
ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 11 minutes ago
One correction, you haven't read my posts if you see me attacking other commenters personally, I'm "usually", "usually", discussing the topic.
metazor6 2 hours, 12 minutes ago
Hi,licks2, can you explain to me the PLP statement, please? I am unable to decipher who is PLP or FNM, and I was unaware, until now, that all of this was just a bunch of political bullshit.
ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 38 minutes ago
You do sound very young. There is no "right" thing to say. You speak your conviction and sometimes you get backlash for it. Some of it isn't very nice:) be warned. But if you believe what you've said (and you have legit reasons to believe it, not just blind allegiance), stick with it until someone shows you (or you've researched and found) a valid reason to change your view. Like anything in life.
The comment about your document was a comment about "the document", it's neither PLP or FNM. Crime is a multifaceted problem, it doesn't have a simple solution, you need to look at the suggestions you've made and think about the other areas you haven't tackled, there's a huge social element to crime that you haven't addressed, it won't be solved with more motorcycles.
ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 8 minutes ago
Also there are "smarter" ways to cover the island than by flooding it with police cars on every corner
metazor6 2 hours, 7 minutes ago
.....like I said previously, I am new to tribune242. If these statements were made to you two on the basis of PLP/FNM, then I have to apologize to you both, as the statements can be just as true as false. I am not political.
