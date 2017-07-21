Man Charged With Murder

By LAMECH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

ljohnson@tribunemedia.net

A MAN appeared in Magistrate’s Court on Friday afternoon facing a murder charge.

Fredrico Bethel, 27, stood before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes accused of intentionally causing the death of Simon Paul between May 14 and 17.

The charge was brought under section 291(1)(b) of the Penal Code.

However Bethel, alias Faraway, will not be allowed to enter a plea to the allegation until he is formally arraigned before a judge in the Supreme Court.

The case is scheduled to be forwarded to the higher court on September 4 through the presentation of a Voluntary Bill of Indictment.

Given the nature of the allegation, the deputy chief magistrate could not consider bail and remanded Bethel to the Department of Correctional Services in the interim.

However, he has a right to apply for bail in the Supreme Court.