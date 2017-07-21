Video: Rand Memorial Hospital Patients Evacuated After Fire

A FIRE broke out at the Rand Memorial Hospital in Freeport, Grand Bahama on Friday, prompting hospital officials to immediately evacuate scores of patients from the facility.

While police on the island said they were unable to offer details, The Tribune understands the blaze broke out in the Rand’s kitchen at around 3pm.

Due to the heavy smoke emitted from the blaze patients were immediately evacuated.

As a result, five special care infants and six Intensive Care Unit patients were transferred to the Sunrise Medical Centre to be temporarily accommodated, an official from that facility confirmed.

Other patients, The Tribune was told, are being temporarily housed at the Christ the King Church at Pioneers Way E.

Officials on the island said the blaze was contained before any serious damage was done to surrounding areas of the hospital.