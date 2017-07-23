Jetboat Operator Aims To Match Disney Experience

By NATARIO MCKENZIE

Tribune Business Reporter

nmckenzie@tribunemedia.net

A newly-launched water adventure ride is aiming to expand and diversify the tourism product, having already received "overwhelmingly positive" feedback.

Davia Saunders, Bahamas JetBoat's manager, told Tribune Business that the company - whose official launch was on Saturday - was looking to bring innovation and a "mind-blowing experience" to New Providence's visitor excursions.

The company, founded by Mr and Mrs Walt Saunders, is targeting the tourist market but caters to locals as well. Its launch has created seven Bahamian jobs.

"It's been excellent. Our target market would be tourists but we cater to the locals. We did not expect the kind of feedback that we got locally but it has been very positive. Our goal is to get everywhere tourists look to want to do something. We have to market and market in the right places," said Mrs Saunders.

The company, which is headquartered at the Elizabeth on Bay Marketplace & Marina on Bay Street, expects to grow its seven-strong workforce. "This is just the start but our dream is to expand the offering to the Family Islands, and this is something once you do it correctly, the sky is the limit," said Mrs Saunders.

Mrs Saunders told Tribune Business that the company took its inspiration from a jet-boat ride in New Zealand. "They decided to bring the offering here. The founders wanted to get into the tourism industry and, seeing that there is a need for more Bahamians to benefit from this industry, we have to keep money here," she said.

"You have to be innovative and exciting because persons have way more options than before. The Bahamas needs to be more globally competitive, even in the tourism industry. We have jet-skis and para-sailing here, but we want to make the ride an amazing experience, similar to Universal Studios or Disney World."

Bahamas JetBoat launched in May, and held its launch on Saturday with a special ticket price of just $20, which included a 30-minute ride, free food, drinks and giveaways.

The Bahamas JetBoat is suitable for all family members at least four feet tall, and can be enjoyed by individuals, families or groups of up to 23 people. Apart from scheduled excursions, the service is also available on a charter basis for beach parties and events.

Regular operating hours are Monday through Saturday, from 9am to 5pm, and on Sundays by appointment. On its regular schedule, each JetBoat ride lasts between 45 minutes and an hour.

"Bahamas JetBoat is an experience like we've never had in the Bahamas before," said Mrs Saunders. "It's truly fun and exciting, with 360º spins, wave riding, slides and fast twists and turns - it's a real thrill ride, almost like being on a roller coaster but on the water.

"We also offer GoPro video footage from each excursion, so our guests can walk away with something they can share with their family and friends on social media."

Tours and charters can be booked online through the company's web site at bahamasjetboat.com