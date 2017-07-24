Staff Face 3-Month Layoff As Riu Closes

By LAMECH JOHNSON

MORE than 100 employees at the Riu Palace hotel are expected to retain their jobs notwithstanding a three-month $25m renovation scheduled to begin today which will require the property to close its doors temporarily.

In a statement released yesterday, Labour Minister Dion Foulkes said that his ministry and the Paradise Island hotel held discussions with the interested parties to ensure the rights and best interests of the hotel’s employees were secured.

The hotel will temporarily close from July 24 to October 28 for the multimillion-dollar renovation that includes hotel rooms, restaurants and public spaces.

“In this regard, the ministry confirms that during the renovation period approximately 110 employees will remain employed during the construction phase. This includes employees from security, housekeeping, front desk, food and beverage and the grounds department,” a statement from Mr Foulkes noted.

He also said once the hotel opens in October, the more than 300 employees at the property are expected to be reengaged.

“During the temporary closure, all employees will receive their contractual vacation: two-three weeks entitlement. During the first week in September 2017 the management of RIU has agreed to pay a one-week salary bonus to all staff to assist with back to school preparations,” the minister also revealed.

“After consultation with National Insurance, the Department of Labour has confirmed that the remaining 195 employees that are out of work as a result of the temporary closure, are entitled to receive unemployment benefits as set out in the National Insurance Act.”

The minister also said the Department of Labour “recommended that the management of RIU take immediate steps to properly inform all employees as well as members of the general public of the details surroundings the temporary closure of the hotel.”

Last October, Hurricane Matthew, a category four storm that brought 140mph winds, pounded the Cabbage Beach property and compromised rooms resulting in guests having to be relocated to other parts of the property.

Following the passage of Hurricane Matthew, the RIU told Tribune Business the property had suffered “cosmetic damage, and neither the structure nor the basic services were affected.”

In February of this year, Ministry of Tourism’s Director-General Joy Jibrilu foreshadowed that the all-inclusive property was set to undergo “major renovations” at a press conference during the Caribbean Hotel & Tourism Association’s (CHTA) Caribbean Marketplace summit.