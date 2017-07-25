Man Accused Of Giving False Statement To Police

By LAMECH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

A MAN appeared in court yesterday accused of giving a false statement to a police officer.

Cerlderon Brown, 27, stood before Magistrate Samuel McKinney facing a charge of perverting the course of justice, which was brought under Section 426 of the Penal Code.

It is alleged that between July 8 and December 21, 2016, Brown with intent to pervert the course of justice in a murder case, knowingly made a false statement to Constable 2735 Miller.

The Pinewood Gardens resident pleaded not guilty to the charge and the case was adjourned to August 21.

Given the nature of the allegation, Brown was remanded to the Department of Correctional Services in the interim.

However, he has the right to apply for bail in the Supreme Court.