Bahamas First Seminar Aids Hurricane Readiness

Bahamas First recently held a free public education seminar to help Bahamians better prepare for this year's hurricane season.

Staged under the topic, Hurricane Prep 101, the event took place at the British Colonial Hilton and featured a presentation by Caroline Turnquest, director-general for the Bahamas Red Cross.This was followed by a panel discussion with industry experts.

The panel included Leonard Sands, president of the Bahamian Contractors Association (BCA); Iain Parish, managing director of Technical Adjusters Bahamas; Keith Rolle, senior vice-president for underwriting, Bahamas First; and Warren Rolle, managing director of NUA Insurance Agents & Brokers.

Attendees were given information and advice on how to maintain their homes and property, and ways to prepare for the possibility of having to recover from a storm.

Stressing the importance of regular building maintenance, the panel encouraged property owners to conduct regular assessments, carrying out repairs where needed and planning for more extensive projects including window and roof repairs or replacement.

The insurance executives also explained 'underinsurance', encouraging persons to ensure their homes are fully insured for the actual replacement cost. The panel said this would leave them well-positioned to fully recover in the event of a loss.

Tenants were encouraged to insure their contents and consider coverage for alternate accommodation. Homeowners were advised to maintain a photo archive of their home and contents, and informed on how they could expedite and simplify the claims process should a loss occur.

Reflecting on lessons learned from Hurricane Matthew, Patrick Ward, Bahamas First's president and chief executive, said: "We want to do our part to ensure that our clients are in the best state possible to protect their families and homes, and minimise their risk in the event of a hurricane this year.

"This forum was about providing practical advice and solutions, and also creating an opportunity for the public to get answers from subject matter experts on not only insurance topics but also on home maintenance, disaster relief and other related issues.

"We see ourselves as partners with our clients and, following last year's significant event, we want to leverage that experience to ensure that our clients are well-informed, have adequate coverage and are best positioned to recover and move on with their lives in the unfortunate event of a loss."