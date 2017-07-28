Man Awaits Sentencing For $2,500 Fraud

By LAMECH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

ljohnson@tribunemedia.net

A MAN, who yesterday admitted to committing fraud, will return to Magistrate's Court next week for sentencing.

Renaud Bethel, 44, stood before Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux facing charges of fraud by false pretences, possession of a forged document and uttering a forged document.

The fraud charge was brought under Section 348 of the Penal Code while the latter charges were brought under Sections 377 and 375 respectively.

It is alleged that Bethel, between February 4 and 9, 2015, obtained $2,500 cash from Kevin Neely, by means of false pretences.

It is also alleged that he, between the same period, used and was in possession of a forged National Insurance Board 'good standing letter' in the name of Elite Welding, knowing the same not to be genuine.

While Bethel pleaded guilty to the fraud allegation, he denied the other two charges.

Bethel will face sentencing before Magistrate Samuel McKinney, the original presiding magistrate in the matter, on Tuesday, August 1.

Given the nature of the allegations, Bethel was remanded into custody at the Department of Correctional Services in the interim.

He has retained attorney Ian Cargill to defend him.

Inspector Philip Davis is the police prosecutor.