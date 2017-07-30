Woman Dies After Being Hit By Truck

An elderly woman died after being struck by a truck on Tonique Williams-Darling Highway on Sunday morning.
According to reports, shortly after 11am, the woman was attempting to cross the southern thoroughfare of the road, when she was struck by a Mack Truck. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene.
The driver of the truck remained on the scene, and is assisting police with their investigations.
