Woman Dies After Being Hit By Truck

As of Sunday, July 30, 2017

An elderly woman died after being struck by a truck on Tonique Williams-Darling Highway on Sunday morning.

According to reports, shortly after 11am, the woman was attempting to cross the southern thoroughfare of the road, when she was struck by a Mack Truck. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the truck remained on the scene, and is assisting police with their investigations.

