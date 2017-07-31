Davis Surprised Pm Refused To Meet Him

By KHRISNA VIRGIL

Deputy Chief Reporter

kvirgil@tribunemedia.net

LEADER of the Official Opposition Philip “Brave” Davis yesterday seemed to downplay certain portions of his strongly worded letter sent to Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis earlier this month, which suggested that the Progressive Liberal Party would possibly seek retribution over the arrests and prosecution of former PLP politicians.

Mr Davis’ stinging letter to Dr Minnis regarding the criminal probes warned: “When you set out to dig a grave for your enemy, dig two.”

His letter, written on July 18, also called investigations like the one into former Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly Dion Smith an “abuse of power”.

In this regard he said: “When such abuses of power occur, the offending parties, be they police officers or politicians, need to understand that there will come a day of reckoning for them as well.”

However, when The Tribune contacted him yesterday, Mr Davis said the statements should only be taken as him referencing immutable law. The letter was leaked to The Tribune and other media and also circulated on social media.

“It should be taken as a consequence of immutable law,” Mr Davis told The Tribune on Sunday. “It’s not a retributive statement, it was just a reference to a well known moral law.”

Asked if he was surprised by Dr Minnis’ refusal to meet with him, Mr Davis said he was, because he “expected” to be obliged by the prime minister.

“I expected that he would meet with me,” the Cat Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador MP said.

“I expressed some concerns to him over which he does have some influence. But if he refuses to meet with me then so be it. I was surprised because I confirmed that the letter was delivered to him. I had a conversation with the Attorney General (Carl Bethel) the day it was delivered and whereas the attorney general said he didn’t think it was inappropriate, I did not anticipate that he (Dr Minnis) would turn the meeting down.”

Last Tuesday, Dr Minnis said he would not meet with Mr Davis and dismissed concerns about being the subject of payback following the PLP leader’s letter.

Dr Minnis insisted that his “life is an open book” and criticised Mr Davis for breaching protocol after the harsh letter was leaked to the press.

Asked to clarify whether Mr Davis called him in relation to the letter, Dr Minnis said “No. N-P-O. No.” He repeated the same in response to questions of whether he would meet with Mr Davis over this issue in the future.

Dr Minnis’ use of the term sparked wide discussion on Facebook with many seeking to understand how the term fits as an appropriate response to the PLP leader’s request for a meeting.

Later, Dr Minnis sought to explain his use of the medical term “NPO”.

“NPO is medical terminology meaning nothing by mouth, nothing orally,” the prime minister explained to The Tribune last Wednesday.

He continued: “In other words, ‘Brave’ Davis has already disseminated the information - the letter - to the media, to social media and throughout the Bahamas. So he wants them to respond, not me.

“So nothing will come out of my month. I am finished with that. All it means that since he did it I am under NPO. Nothing by mouth. (He should) allow those who he sent it to, to respond. That’s who he wrote the letter to, not me because he could have picked up the phone and called me. If you send me a letter, you don’t send it to the media and everyone else, so my mouth is on lock down. NPO,” Dr Minnis told The Tribune last week.