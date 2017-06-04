0

Man Found Dead In Acklins, Hours After Stabbing Incident

As of Sunday, June 4, 2017

A man was found dead in Acklins on Sunday morning, hours after he was involved in a violent altercation.

According to reports, around 8:30pm on Saturday, two men were involved in an incident at Masons Bay, that led to one of them being hit with a bottle and the other stabbed with an object. The two men were transported to the local clinic where they were treated by the island's doctor and later released.

Then, around 8:30am on Sunday, the lifeless body of the man who was stabbed earlier was found outside his home in Delectable Bay.

A suspect was later arrested and taken into custody.

Central Detective Unit officers from New Providence are in Acklins assisting with this investigation.

