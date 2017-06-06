Man Dies After Shooting In Mackey Street Area

A man died in hospital after a shooting incident off Mackey Street on Monday night.

According to reports, shortly after 9:00pm, the man was standing outside a convenience store on Rosedale Street off Mackey Street, when two men armed with handguns emerged from a track road and shot him.

They then sped off in a green, single cab Ford Ranger truck. The victim was rushed to hospital in critical condition where he later died.

Investigations are ongoing.