Boy Stabbed In Fight At High School

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

sdorsett@tribunemedia.net

A TEENAGE boy was taken to hospital for treatment of “minor wounds” after he was stabbed with a knife during an argument with another teenager at H O Nash Junior High School yesterday.

The incident took place shortly after noon.

Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Stephen Dean said a male student is in police custody assisting them with the investigation.

“What we can confirm is there was an altercation between two male students at the school that led to one of them receiving minor stab wounds,” Senior ACP Dean said.

“The victim was taken to hospital for treatment. A male student is assisting police with this incident.”

Officer-in-charge of the Central Detective Unit, Superintendent Solomon Cash said the victim is a 15 year old and police suspect he was stabbed with a knife with a “small blade.”

In January, a teenage boy was left in critical condition after he was stabbed multiple times during a brawl at Government High School, which left two other students injured.

That fight took place shortly after 11am on the school’s Yellow Elder Gardens campus.

The three teens were injured during the argument between dozens of children during the school’s first recess. Two of the boys were listed in stable condition while police said the other victim was critically injured. The school was immediately put on lock down while police processed the crime scene and spoke to witnesses.

At the time, Senior ACP Dean said: “It is unfortunate that this happened on the school’s campus. We do have officers that work the school premises and we will continue to review our strategies to determine how best we can minimise such incidents. We can tell you that these things do not originate in the schools; these things are a wider implication of what is happening in our communities. It comes into the school but we are in the early stages of our investigation and we hope to bring it to a resolution.”

Anyone with information on Tuesday’s incident is asked to contact police at 911 or 919, the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 328-TIPS.