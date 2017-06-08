Officials Deny Conflict Of Interest For Minister Of Tourism Over Baha Mar Ties

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Chief Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

GOVERNMENT officials yesterday rejected concerns of a looming conflict with respect to the government's deliberations on Baha Mar and Minister of Tourism Dionisio D'Aguilar's directorship on the previous resort developer's board, and his public statements on the election campaign trail.

The matter was highlighted by Progressive Liberal Party Chairman Bradley Roberts, who suggested on Monday that Mr D'Aguilar's ties to former developer Sarkis Izmirlian put him in a 'conflict of interest' position.

Mr D'Aguilar has rejected the assertion, and yesterday Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis and Deputy Prime Minister Peter Turnquest summarily dismissed the prospect.

"No," said Mr Turnquest, "none at all. First off the minister is an honourable gentleman. He's a business person and he's fully, in my view, able to distinguish personal feeling from the interest of the Bahamian people. He does not have an equity interest in CTFE, Baha Mar, the people before, the current people, whoever."

Mr Turnquest added: "He has an ability to bring to the table the best deal for the Bahamian people and at the end of the day the Cabinet of The Bahamas will make the decision."

Since the resort's Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, Mr D'Aguilar was a leading advocate of Mr Izmirlian's cause, arguing that the project was wrongly stripped from the latter by an alliance between the former Christie administration and the Chinese government-owned lender and contractor.

When CTFE was identified as the prospective buyer late last year, Mr D'Aguilar insisted the Hong Kong-based conglomerate that "unsuited to invest in The Bahamas," citing an alleged "well-documented connection to organised crime in Asia".

In the months before the May 10 general election, he further alleged that CTFE and its owners, the Cheng family, were unsuitable to hold a Bahamian casino licence because they had allegedly been denied such permits by gaming regulators in the US states of Nevada and New Jersey.

His claims sought to link the Cheng family and CTFE's publicly traded subsidiary, New World Development, to concerns that Macau's VIP gaming rooms were vulnerable to exploitation by Chinese/Asian crime gangs known as Triads.

Mr D'Aguilar attempted to link CTFE to this via its investment in Stanley Ho's STDM and SJM companies, which control a significant share of Macau's gambling industry.

CTFE has refuted all claims as "baseless and unfounded," pointing to its strong reputation for business integrity and corporate governance.

Concerns over Mr D'Aguilar's pre-election stance have been compounded by campaign statements made by Dr Minnis concerning the beleaguered mega-resort.

Expanding on the uncertainty surrounding the finality of the resort's sale to CTFE in March, Dr Minnis pledged that his party will "engage and execute a real sale" of the Baha Mar resort "to a qualified and respectable purchaser who believes in Bahamians," should the opposition party win the next general election.

In a statement posted on his Facebook page, Dr Minnis also said this buyer would use only Bahamian labour to complete the beleaguered resort, while again promising that his party would make public the details relating to the Baha Mar deal and any other government dealings with Chinese investors.

The following day, Dr Minnis added that if the Baha Mar deal does not stand up to public scrutiny, his party reserves the right "to not approve any sale that is not in the best interest of the Bahamian people."

Speaking to Tribune Business about the concerns, and his recent meeting with CTFE on Tuesday, Mr D'Aguilar defended himself this week as a "right-thinking, business-headed" minister of tourism who was simply meeting with the sector's key stakeholders to understand their plans and concerns.

"There was no discussion about ownership. That was certainly not the place for it to be done," Mr D'Aguilar told Tribune Business.