Btc Sponsors All Andros Crab Fest Committee

BTC has donated $20,000 to the All Andros Crab Fest Committee in support of the group's annual cultural event.

BTC has been a proud partner of the event for several years.

"BTC is a great corporate citizen and we continue to partner with organisations that promote culture, education and community involvement. We've been partners with the committee for many years, so it was a natural fit to lend our support again," a BTC spokesman said.

BTC's set-up at the event will include a pop up shop in which festival participants will be able to top up their phones and also have the opportunity to buy a phone. Organisers estimate a turnout of over 10,000 Bahamians and visitors over the three-day period. The festival will take place at Queen's Park in Fresh Creek from June 15-17.