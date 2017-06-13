0

Safe Thought To Be Target In Forklift Raid

As of Tuesday, June 13, 2017

The forklift caused major damage at the Customs warehouse.

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

THE would-be thieves who broke into the Department of Customs’ warehouse over the weekend were attempting to steal a safe containing thousands of dollars and customs receipt books, according to a source close to the government agency.

The source said customs officials suspect the robbery was an “inside job” because the intruders cut the wires to security cameras and ripped some of the building’s hidden cameras out of the ceiling.

“It was a highly coordinated effort,” the source said.

“They were trying to steal the safe. They broke into the building and tried to use the forklift to remove the safe but it was too heavy. So they got another forklift and tried again but the safe would not budge and they gave up. They also removed all the (audio visual) equipment, cut the wire for the alarm, ripped up the wires to the cameras and took some right out of the ceiling. Nothing else was missing as far as we know, they just came for the safe and when they couldn’t get it they ransacked the place and gave up.”

Assistant Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander said police are still unsure if anything is missing from the warehouse.

On Sunday, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Stephen Dean said “the incident is alleged to have occurred between (Saturday) evening and 8am (Sunday) morning.”

“The entire building was ransacked and at this time it is unknown if anything was stolen,” Senior ACP Dean said.

Images of the ransacked building were circulated on social media on Sunday, prompting shock and alarm.

In some parts, the sheetrock of the building was torn into and the ceiling tiles were ripped apart and fell in as the forklift rummaged through.

Desk draws were left wide open and files were scattered on the floor along with garbage bins that were knocked over.

The investigation continues.

Comments

observer2 6 hours, 17 minutes ago

Some internal control recommendations

  1. Stop accepting cash. The temptation for fraud is far too high for most people. Imagine you are a billionaire coming in on your private jet and clear your $50,000 customs bill in cash...wow. That's a lot of temptation for anyone.
  2. If you like cash, as it seem you really do. Then deposit all cash in the bank every night as most businesses do. Do not keep cash on the premises. It becomes a target for thieves.
  3. Utilize a security monitoring company that will report immediately the loss of video communication to the police. Also, use wireless motoring systems so when the phone line is cut you don't loose all your videos immediately. How is it possible for a massive robbery like this to take place and no body sees anything until the next morning?
  4. Install safes in a poured concrete and steel reinforced encasement. As most banks do.
  5. Utilize 24 hour live security guards. Most commercial bank buildings have 24 live security
  6. Computerize your records so that hand written files are not as critical to your operation

Tax simplification

  1. Merge VAT with Customs duties to simplify the customs clearance process
  2. Have one single rate of duty on all items. Similar to the one VAT rate (this will stop the perceived abuse of privilege for those fortunate enough to be importing commercial washing machines, aircraft parts, selling locally manufactured paint and large companies getting a windfall on business license reductions...the all for me baby set.
  3. Eliminate the business license fee by merging it in the VAT rate and making it a flat rate of $1,000 regardless of the size of the business.
  4. Enforce the payment of VAT and customs duties on all large foreign investors. Please stop exempting billionaires from paying taxes. It just looks bad to the poor people in Bain Town who just got their tax free economic zone delayed because the government is "broke"?
  5. Please stop charging VAT on Customs duties. It is a double tax on the poor. Is it truly the peoples" time to just get further ripped off by the FNM? I mussy get swing.
  6. Please stop changing your customs clearance rules. Mention Bahamas Customs to any US shipper or freight forwarder and they just roll their eyes and tell you "good luck with that".
  7. Please allow Bahamian Businessmen to have US Dollar bank accounts in the Bahamas or in Florida to stop them being ripped of by large billionaire Canadian Bank charging draconian FX charge (0.5% which goes to the bank for doing nothing), VAT on the FX charge and nasty wire transfer fees which can be up to 3% of the value of the shipment, and VAT on the wire transfer fee. Once the Canadian banks collect hundreds of millions in profits over the decades from ripping off Bahamians they just dividend the profits out of the country and invest absolutely nothing in staff or technology. Have you been in a Canadian bank recently and waited in line? "Good luck with that".
John 4 hours, 44 minutes ago

The source claims the target of the break-in was the customs safe that contained cash and receipts. But when they (the robbers) were unsuccessful in removing the safe, they ransacked the entire building. This building is at least twio and a half times the size of an average Supermarket and it must took some time and effort to do all that damage. The unfortunate thing with hiring an alarm monitering service is the owner of the building must still respond . Even if the police are notified of an alarm activation they will not do a thorough check of the building unless the owner shows up. And sometimes the police are in on the deal. I speak from past experiences with them.

empathy 4 minutes ago

Great points "Observer2"!

Well said "John".

