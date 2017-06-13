Safe Thought To Be Target In Forklift Raid

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

sdorsett@tribunemedia.net

THE would-be thieves who broke into the Department of Customs’ warehouse over the weekend were attempting to steal a safe containing thousands of dollars and customs receipt books, according to a source close to the government agency.

The source said customs officials suspect the robbery was an “inside job” because the intruders cut the wires to security cameras and ripped some of the building’s hidden cameras out of the ceiling.

“It was a highly coordinated effort,” the source said.

“They were trying to steal the safe. They broke into the building and tried to use the forklift to remove the safe but it was too heavy. So they got another forklift and tried again but the safe would not budge and they gave up. They also removed all the (audio visual) equipment, cut the wire for the alarm, ripped up the wires to the cameras and took some right out of the ceiling. Nothing else was missing as far as we know, they just came for the safe and when they couldn’t get it they ransacked the place and gave up.”

Assistant Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander said police are still unsure if anything is missing from the warehouse.

On Sunday, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Stephen Dean said “the incident is alleged to have occurred between (Saturday) evening and 8am (Sunday) morning.”

“The entire building was ransacked and at this time it is unknown if anything was stolen,” Senior ACP Dean said.

Images of the ransacked building were circulated on social media on Sunday, prompting shock and alarm.

In some parts, the sheetrock of the building was torn into and the ceiling tiles were ripped apart and fell in as the forklift rummaged through.

Desk draws were left wide open and files were scattered on the floor along with garbage bins that were knocked over.

The investigation continues.