Oh Cat Island, Can You Hear Me?

THE historical aspect of Cat Island culture is not readily apparent, even with the brief outlines presented in the touristic flyers.

Visitors are expected to find their own way around the sites of plantation ruins and surmise their own story of how the planters arrived, set up their operations, and eventually failed.

Included in this would be the remains of a portion of the old railway used for the transport of the harvested and processed sisal from the plantings to the waiting vessels off the deep water Atlantic coast.

Also remaining are the rock walled pans in the salinas where at one time the salt water was evaporated by the sun to leave the sea salt deposits for raking and harvesting for sale.

It was not until I returned to Abaco did I read about the very significant impact made by Father Jerome on the religious aspect (Tribune weekend supplements), with construction of many churches throughout the island, all showing his distinctive architectural style and use of native stone.

The hermitage on top of Como Hill (Mount Alvernia) is his most visual achievement, where he eventually retired and tried to live in total seclusion with his God.

The expression of the Rake and Scrape and associated dance of Quadrille and others, inherited by the people from the planters is nowhere to be found, unless searched for by talking to the local people. Then it comes to light, but only in the memories of stories handed down from previous generations to great grandmothers of the now active members of the community, who talk with nostalgia of this aspect of their culture. In all I was shocked to find that no profile of this is actively presented to the visitor.

Cat Island has a wealth of history and culture waiting on the sidelines to be exposed and understood. This should be taken advantage of because cultural and ecological tourism is becoming more and more sought after by both the international and Bahamian visitor to the island.

For example, I only found out in discussion with a senior member of the National Trust that Fernandez Bay is (to be?) designated a protected area in order to preserve the fauna and flora (marine included) of the area. It is interesting to note that the descendants of the now ruined Armbrister Estate have developed the Fernandez Bay resort at the site, complete with the traditional thatched roofing done by a local craftsman still expert in this style of craftsmanship.

Every effort needs to made to showcase these aspects of Cat Island and must include all of the traditions handed down from previous generations, including the churches extant today, and the slash and burn agriculture practised throughout the island. The religious culture even dictates that all local business is closed on a Sunday, except of course, the churches.

It is incumbent that local communities, councils, administrators contribute to this, with the assistance of the Bahamas National Trust, Ministry of Tourism, Antiquities and Monuments, Ministry of Education and Culture. Developing a package which is well researched, documented, and physically expressed will do wonders for the tourism of the island.

For example, the Deveaux Estate could be partially restored and demonstrations and shows of a bygone era, accompanied by a sound and light performance,and costume, would do wonders to educate and instruct both the foreign and the local visitor.

Travellers would leave the island that much wealthier in knowledge, accompanied by local craftwork such as straw products, jewellery, cane juice, sugared cassava sweets, for example.

Ecological tours and bird watching would do the same for its natural history. Meanwhile the people of Cat Island will gain more wealth from exposure to other people, and learn how to welcome the visitor; all while proudly exposing a culture and a history which up to now remains hidden in the past.

As an aside, this theme could be used in other island promotions throughout the archipelago.

JOHN HEDDEN

Abaco,

June 13, 2017.