Outgoing Junkanoo Carnival Chief: Don’T ‘Disrupt’ Festivities 

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

The outgoing Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival chairman yesterday urged the Government not to “disrupt” or cancel the event, arguing that this would “waste” the taxpayer’s near-$25 million investment.

Confirming he had offered to resign as head of the Bahamas National Festival Commission (BNFC), Paul Major told Tribune Business he had heard “not a word” from the Minnis administration on what it planned to do with something it had heavily criticised while in Opposition.

Mr Major said he “assumed” his resignation had been accepted, explaining that it had been offered in line with the protocol that members of all government-appointed Boards should automatically depart when the administration changes hands.

“I have offered my resignation, and also offered a debrief to the Minister as and when he sees fit,” he said. “I’ve moved on from there [the Bahamas National Festival Commission].”

Mr Major, though, expressed hope that the Government would continue to stage the annual Carnival “in whatever form” it saw fit.

“It’s still a good economic initiative for the country, and I certainly hope it continues in whatever form,” he told Tribune Business. “We have got it on the calendar and people are looking forward to it.

“To disrupt it would be a waste of the money that has gone before, and we won’t capitalise on it. The Government has to make a decision, and we will see which way it goes.”

The Minnis administration, while in Opposition, criticised the Government’s use of taxpayer subsidies to finance Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival at a time when this nation’s fiscal crisis was becoming ever-deeper. It argued that the funds would have been better spent on reducing the $300 million-plus annual deficits.

The Christie administration spent almost $20 million on the first two Junkanoo Carnivals and, with $5 million said to have been allocated to this year’s event just prior to the general election, taxpayer support is likely to have been around a total $25 million.

Accounts for 2017 have yet to be produced, but the Christie administration justified the event as an economic stimulus for the Bahamas’ creative and cultural industries, arguing that it would boost artisans, performers and numerous small businesses and entrepreneurs.

Both the Free National Movement (FNM) and, belatedly, the former Christie administration, backed Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival’s privatisation in principle, although neither laid out any details or plans as to how they would accomplish. Dario Tirelli, president of the association representing the Carnival’s bands, has suggested they should be given an opportunity to acquire it.

The 2017 event was marred by controversy, after Junkanoo Carnival’s dates were altered at the last minute to accommodate the general election, and the Freeport event cancelled. The Government, realising the potential reputational and economic damage, quickly forced the organisers to reinstate the original dates, but the saga infuriated Carnival travellers whose plans faced disruption and loss.

Mr Major, meanwhile, confirmed to Tribune Business that he has also resigned from all Board and management positions with Sebas Bastian’s Brickell Management Group (BMG) and affiliated companies.

He explained that his departure had occurred because his “consultancy mandate” with the Island Luck chief’s empire had come to an end.

“I’m a consultant, not an employee,” the former Citibank executive and Bahamasair chief told Tribune Business. “It’s a consultancy that’s wound down. Mandate completed.

“I’ve stepped down from the Boards as well. I was president of Brickell, and sat on the Boards of the affiliated companies.”

Mr Major said he was going back to his consulting work, “as I’ve done from 1992. I’ve always retained a number of clients, and will continue to do that. That’s what I do”.

BMG is a construction and property development/management company, and has undertaken projects such as Venetian West and the Aventura and Bellagio Plazas. Mr Major was also vice-president and secretary of Investar Securities, Mr Bastian’s investment house business, and chaired BMG Insurance Agents and Brokers, its insurance affiliate.