Post Service

EDITOR, The Tribune

I recently wrote to the your paper about the disgraceful mail service we have been receiving.

Today I went to the post and had a total of 14 locally mailed letters which were postmarked between the 2nd and 11th of May. Every one took over one month to be delivered. This is outrageous and totally unacceptable.

I would encourage the Minister to take the appropriate action since the person(s) in charge are apparently unable or unwilling to do anything about it.

MIKE LIGHTBOURN

Nassau,

June 13, 2017.