Wishing For Some Bare Cupboards?

EDITOR, the Tribune.

Please publish this open letter to Mr Chester Cooper, PLP MP for Exuma,

Mr Chester Cooper:

I read with amusement a news item in which you likened the FNM Government’s position to “bare cupboards,” and being “broke” and “unemployed” in what sounded like a jeering tone.

While reading the front page story, I thought about the fact that I resigned from the Public Service nine months ago in utter disgust!



I also thought about how the political party that you are a part of used nasty delay tactics to hinder the payment of the gratuity and salary arrears that the Government of The Bahamas owes to me.

Perhaps, your political party was wishing for bare cupboards. Mr Cooper, be careful what you wish for.

I will discover shortly whether the present Government is any better.

While continuing to read the news item, I thought about the PLP Government’s investment of National Insurance Board funds in an insurance company whose stock value in my opinion could no longer be deceitfully inflated.

The flailing company was placed on life support with an injection of ten million dollars from the National Insurance Board. The injection was labeled “an investment”.

Mr Cooper, would the Office of the Opposition in the Bahamas House of Assembly investigate whether the ten-million-dollar investment yielded any subsequent bona fide returns after some five years.

Further, Mr Cooper, would the Office of the Opposition inform the Bahamian public of any additional investments that the previous Government injected into that same insurance company from the Public Purse in the name of “investment”?

Also, Mr Cooper, would you advise aspiring entrepreneurs in The Bahamas on how not to procure vicariously from the Public Treasury via the National Insurance Fund and Bank of The Bahamas in the name of “investment”.

And finally, Mr Cooper, would you advise the public on how not to loot the Public Treasury for the purpose of pretending to be “somebody”.

Very sincerely,

AVA M. CARGILL-CAMPBELL (Mrs.)

Nassau,

June 13, 2017.