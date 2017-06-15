Anti-Corruption Legislation Is Planned Later This Year

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

sdorsett@tribunemedia.net

THE government will table legislation in the House of Assembly to establish an anti-corruption commission shortly after Parliament’s summer recess, Press Secretary Anthony Newbold said yesterday.

During a press conference at the Office of the Prime Minister, Mr Newbold announced that three persons will travel to Singapore and the United Kingdom to “observe their anti-corruption commissions” to help determine how this country’s unit will be set up.

Mr Newbold also revealed that a law reform commission will be re-established to review all “out dated legislation with a view to upgrading them as quickly as possible.”

He said currently there is no budget for the anti-corruption commission and at this stage the government is unsure how many persons will make up the board.

“Cabinet recently discussed the establishment of an anti-corruption commission and a plan to send individuals to the United Kingdom to observe their anti-corruption commission,” Mr Newbold said.

“This is, of course, a favourite of the Minnis government and there will be legislation brought to the Parliament to reflect that shortly after the summer recess of the House...Three people will travel to Singapore and London and depending on what they find they will help determine the makeup of our commission. Once they return and make a report it will also help us develop a budget. So, like I said when the House returns after the summer break you can expect some legislation, some of it will be anti-corruption.”

In keeping with its campaign promise to wipe out malfeasance in government and increase transparency, the Free National Movement administration pledged last month in the Speech from the Throne to create and enforce anti-corruption legislation for parliamentarians and public officers.

“My government will ensure that its ministers are held to the highest standards of constitutional and personal conduct. Consequently, my government will enact and enforce anti-corruption legislation for all parliamentarians and public officers,” the speech, read by Governor General Dame Marguerite, noted.

“My government is proud of the capabilities of the team that you have entrusted with your mandate. As has been noted publicly already, we will ensure that all members of Parliament and all of the senior members of the public service are familiar with all of the practices, principles and tools of good governance as we get to work on your behalf,” the speech continued.

For several months ahead of the general election, stamping out acts of corruption was a common theme upon which now Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis capitalised.