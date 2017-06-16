Man Charged With Theft Of Pi Booze

By LAMECH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

A MAN appeared in Magistrate’s Court yesterday accused of being the suspect behind the theft of more than $600 worth of alcohol from two Paradise Island businesses.

Owen Richard Smith, 27, stood before Magistrate Derence Rolle-Davis facing two counts each of shop breaking and stealing, acts that were allegedly committed on June 13.

The shop breaking charges were made contrary to Section 362 of the Penal Code while the stealing charges were made contrary to Section 340(5) of the Penal Code.

It is first alleged that he, on Tuesday, June 13, broke into the Seafire Steakhouse at Marina Village with the intent to steal.

It is then alleged that he stole two bottles of Belvedere vodka, one bottle of Courvoisier VS, one bottle of Courvoisier XO, one bottle of Macollon Sienna and a bottle of Macollon Ruby together valued at $388.70 belonging to Seafire Steakhouse.

It is also alleged that on the same day, he broke into the Bimini Road Restaurant at Marina Village and stole four bottles of Grey Goose vodka, four bottles of Absolut vodka, one bottle of Hennessy, one bottle of Johnny Walker (black label), four bottles of Tanqueray gin and one bottle of Jack Daniels together valued at $280.28.

The alternative charge of receiving was also levied against him concerning the items taken from the Bimini Road Restaurant.

Smith elected to stand trial in Magistrate’s Court and plead not guilty to all of the allegations.

As the offence of stealing is no longer bailable due to recent amendments of the Bail Act, Smith was remanded to the Department of Correctional Services to await trial.

However, he has the right to apply for bail in the Supreme Court.

He returns to court for trial on August 21 for both matters.

Inspector Lakisia Moss is the prosecutor.