One Man Dead, One Injured After Charles Saunders Highway Shooting

One man is dead and another is in hospital after a shooting incident on Charles Saunders Highway early on Sunday.

According to reports, shortly after midnight, a man drove himself to East Street South Police Station and reported that, whilst parked in his vehicle in the area of a school on Charles Saunders Highway with two male passengers, a man in a Honda vehicle shot him. The victim was taken to hospital where he is detained in serious condition.

Then, shortly after 3.00am, police conducting enquiries at the scene of the alleged shooting, discovered the body of one of the male passengers.

Police can confirm that the deceased was on bail for murder and was wearing an electronic monitoring device.

Investigations are ongoing.