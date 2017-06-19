Correction

IN the June 14 edition of The Tribune, it was incorrectly reported that Malik Bowe was crowned Miss Teen Universe/Commonwealth.

It should have been reported that Malique Bowe is Miss Teen Commonwealth of The Bahamas, and she will compete in the Miss Teenager Universe Pageant in Guatemala. Dominic Russell is the founder, organiser and director of Miss Teen Grand Bahama International and Darrol Stubbs is the assistant director of the pageant. Mr Russell is also the new franchise holder for the Miss Teen Universe Bahamas Organisation and has given Ms Bowe the title of Miss Teenager Universe Bahamas. The Tribune would also like to clarify that McKell Yallop is Miss Teen Grand Bahama.

The Tribune apologises for any inconvenience caused.