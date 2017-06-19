Video: Scuffle At Port Of Entry Raises Security Concern

By LAMECH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

ljohnson@tribunemedia.net

A VIDEO circulated on social media of two men involved in a daylight argument at Prince George Wharf has raised concern about police presence in downtown Nassau and whether greater scrutiny should be placed on permits granted to individuals who are allowed to sell their wares in that area.

Two clips, 22 seconds and 56 seconds in length respectively, were shared on Facebook in which two males appeared to be in an argument in which one threw a conch shell at the other that led to a scuffle that required bystanders to pull them apart as locals and tourists looked on.

Attempts to contact officials at the Central Police Station for information concerning the incident and possible arrests were unsuccessful up to press time yesterday.

The videos attracted criticism from social media users. One wrote: “Unbelievable, wow...where all the police what suppose to be downtown?”

“Disgraceful! The tourists right there watching,” another said.

“Take away their permits to sell goods on (the) waterfront, tourist attraction areas, since they don’t know how to conduct themselves,” another social media user suggested.

“What kind of tourist product are we selling? No excuse. Get they behind from around there,” another concerned citizen said. “They don’t know how to conduct themselves. Calling on whomever is responsible!”

Earlier this month, Tourism Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar told Tribune Business that the Bahamas needs to improve the experience for cruise ship passengers disembarking at Prince George’s Wharf which was one of several priorities for his ministry.

Two months ago, in April, a minibus driver was shot in the downtown area of Nassau after being chased by his killers.

Hans Neely, a transportation supervisor at Stuart Cove’s, was driving a bus while being chased.

When he reached the downtown area around 7am, the suspects pulled in front of him and fired shots at him, police said.

The shooting occurred at East Street north, near Prince George Wharf, an area that is usually populated by tourists, cruise ship passengers and downtown shoppers.