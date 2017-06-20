Brothers Receive Fine For Public Scuffle

By LAMECH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

ljohnson@tribunemedia.net

TWO brothers were each fined $200 for their involvement in a daylight argument on Prince George Wharf that was captured on video and shared on social media.

Jordan McKinney, 21, and Nicholas McKinney, 20, stood before Acting Assistant Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain facing charges of fighting and disorderly behaviour.

The former charge was brought under Section 208(6) of the Penal Code while the latter was under Section 206(1) of the Penal Code.

It is alleged that the pair, on Friday, June 9, disturbed the peace by fighting and behaving in a disorderly manner.

Both defendants pleaded guilty to their respective charges.

It has been previously reported that two clips, 22 seconds and 56 seconds in length respectively, were shared on Facebook in which two males appeared to be in an argument; one threw a conch shell at the other that led to a scuffle that required bystanders to pull them apart as locals and tourists looked on.

The magistrate fined the siblings $50 each for fighting. In default of this payment they would spend seven days at the Department of Correctional Services.

For their disorderly behaviour, they each received a $150 fine and failure to pay the same would result in 30 days imprisonment.

The sentences, in default of paying the fines, are to run concurrently.