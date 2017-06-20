Davis Defends $14m Spending On Clinic Contracts

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

MEMBER of Parliament for Cat Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador, Phillip “Brave” Davis yesterday defended the former administration’s decision to award $14m in contracts for clinics in his constituency, telling parliamentarians that “all Bahamians have the same rights as those in New Providence”.

While making a contribution to the budget debate in the House of Assembly, the former deputy prime minister said every Bahamian, no matter which island they live on, has the right to have access to basic health care and essential services.

“The 80 people in Rum Cay, 72 in Ragged Island or the 700 in Berry Islands all have the same rights as those in New Providence. They are all citizens. None has priority over the other,” Mr Davis said.

“Each has the right to live where he or she wishes and our right to them is to ensure that they have at minimum access to essential services and where possible access to enhanced services.

“Nothing is too good for any Bahamian. Nothing is too good for Cat Island, nothing too good for San Salvador, nothing too good for Rum Cay. What amazes me is that this posturing, this flippant referral to these islands comes from the government that committed to the ‘Back-To-The-Island’ campaign which is anticipated to become the largest migration of Bahamians back to the Family Islands.

“Why did they move in the first place? What incentive is there for them to return when something as basic as the construction of facilities to provide essential services becomes the subject of debate?”

Mr Davis was responding to Heath Minister Dr Duane Sands who revealed in the House of Assembly last week that before the election, the Progressive Liberal Party awarded contracts totalling $14m for three clinics in Cat Island, one in Rum Cay and one in San Salvador.

“I want to point to a particular constituency that would have received 13 per cent of the contracts, despite the fact that they only have 0.5 per cent of the population,” Dr Sands said last week.

“I speak about an island that has 1,200 residents, a cay with 70 residents and another island San Salvador, with 930 residents. That comes to roughly 2,200 residents. All Bahamians are equally important, but a contract for Old Bight $2,349,000; Orange Creek Clinic $2,100,000; Smith’s Bay $6,600,000; Rum Cay $1.6m; San Salvador $300,000 for a total of under $14m. I have directed the National Health Insurance administration to revisit some of the decisions that have been made. We are going to review these contracts and if we can cancel some, we will cancel some, but we are going to set this right for the Bahamian people.”