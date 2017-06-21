Udpated: Dr Bernard Nottage 'Gravely Ill'

UPDATE: The Nottage family released a statement on his stay in hospital on Wednesday. "We wish to advise that Dr B J Nottage has been admitted to hospital. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and appreciate your respect for the family's privacy at this time," the statement noted.

FORMER Minister of National Security Dr Bernard Nottage is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Doctors Hospital and is said to be “gravely ill,” according to Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Chairman Bradley Roberts.

Dr Nottage was taken to hospital on Tuesday and as of Wednesday afternoon, remained under care, Mr Roberts said.

“He is in the Intensive Care (Unit) at Doctors Hospital and he is gravely ill,” Mr Roberts told The Tribune Wednesday afternoon. “I haven’t had any report in the last hour. That’s the only information I have.”

This comes more than a month after Dr Nottage appeared ill at a PLP campaign rally.

Dr Nottage had to be seen by a doctor on Thursday, April 27 for “dehydration” after slurring and stumbling over his words during his speech at a rally at RM Bailey Park.

Dr Nottage, 71, mispronounced words and had to constantly correct his sentences.

He was visibly flustered as he spoke to the large crowd of supporters gathered that night.

