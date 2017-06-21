Udpated: Dr Bernard Nottage 'Gravely Ill'

UPDATE: The Nottage family released a statement on his stay in hospital on Wednesday. "We wish to advise that Dr B J Nottage has been admitted to hospital. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and appreciate your respect for the family's privacy at this time," the statement noted.
FORMER Minister of National Security Dr Bernard Nottage is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Doctors Hospital and is said to be “gravely ill,” according to Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Chairman Bradley Roberts.
Dr Nottage was taken to hospital on Tuesday and as of Wednesday afternoon, remained under care, Mr Roberts said.
“He is in the Intensive Care (Unit) at Doctors Hospital and he is gravely ill,” Mr Roberts told The Tribune Wednesday afternoon. “I haven’t had any report in the last hour. That’s the only information I have.”
This comes more than a month after Dr Nottage appeared ill at a PLP campaign rally.
Dr Nottage had to be seen by a doctor on Thursday, April 27 for “dehydration” after slurring and stumbling over his words during his speech at a rally at RM Bailey Park.
Dr Nottage, 71, mispronounced words and had to constantly correct his sentences.
He was visibly flustered as he spoke to the large crowd of supporters gathered that night.
See Thursday’s Tribune for more on this story.
Comments
birdiestrachan 5 hours, 59 minutes ago
I hope he feels better very soon. and that the great physician will be at his side.
licks2 5 hours, 19 minutes ago
I hope he is well. . .
ThisIsOurs 5 hours ago
Do well Dr Nottage
Sickened 4 hours, 8 minutes ago
He should be at PMH. Why would a proud, long serving PLP ex-minister choose to go to a private hospital instead of the hospital that he and his ilk created for the people. Has he no faith in the facility????? Makes me wonder if PMH is only good for the people kept poor by the PLP.
Well_mudda_take_sic 4 hours, 6 minutes ago
I can't help but think that many victims of murder and other horribly violent crimes over the last five years or so might still be alive today had this man been up to the tasks that fell within his portfolio as Minister of National Security under the last government.
sheeprunner12 3 hours, 22 minutes ago
The Good Lord is coming to take ALL of the old PLPs out of their misery ........ We just hope that BJ is not going to the grave with secrets that Marvin Dames and Carl Bethel need urgently
birdiestrachan 3 hours, 6 minutes ago
Death will come to all , and who knows for whom the bell tolls. Death and life is in the hands of God and not in the hands of the sheep runner.
tell_it_like_it_is 1 hour, 54 minutes ago
Be careful not to take the Lord's name in vain, everyone. I think everyone should stick to politics.
I do wish him well as I would any of my fellow man who falls ill and has a family who loves them and is praying for them.
sheeprunner12 1 hour, 47 minutes ago
I agree ........ maybe the Good Lord will treat them like He did Pharaoh (He hardened his heart) ........ The PLP have misused God's authority for too long ....... God is a just Judge
