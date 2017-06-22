September Hearing For Possible Abetment To Murder Appeal

By LAMECH JOHNSON

A MAN who wishes to challenge a Supreme Court jury's verdict concerning abetment to murder connected to the fatal stabbing of the teenage son of convicted drug traffickers Dwight and Keva Major is scheduled to return to the Court of Appeal in September.

Kelvin Neely, 37, appeared yesterday before Court of Appeal Justices Dame Anita Allen, Jon Isaacs and Stella Crane-Scott for a status hearing on an extension of time application concerning his formal challenge to a guilty verdict concerning the June 1, 2014, killing of 17-year-old Enrico Major.

His lawyer Stanley Rolle requested that the appellant be allowed to lay over requisite documents concerning the matter, which he admits is out of time.

He also said he had not received a letter indicating that the transcripts were available until this week.

Crown respondent Basil Cumberbatch said nothing appeared to be missing from the transcripts from what he had seen.

The matter was adjourned to September 6 for the extension of time application and if necessary, the substantive appeal.

The appellate president also urged Rolle not to wait until the week of the hearing to file the application.

Neely had testified that he had no involvement in the death of Major and that the only thing he did on the day the teen was killed was to give Dwayne Peter Lockhart a ride to a dead end corner near Lockhart's home.

Lockhart, before his trial connected to the killing started, pleaded guilty to murdering Major and is currently serving a 24-year sentence.

Neely, however, had denied the charge of abetment to murder.

The 17-year-old victim was killed weeks before his high school graduation.

He was walking south on Baillou Hill Road near S C McPherson Junior High School when he was confronted and stabbed.

Princess Margaret Hospital pathologist Dr Caryn Sands testified during the trial that Major died of blood loss from the almost three-inch deep stab wound through his rib cage, which had severed an artery in his heart.

She said that in her experience with such wounds, a person receiving that kind of injury would lose blood faster because of a faster heartbeat as a result of activity and/or anxiety.