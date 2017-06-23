Progress For Nottage In Recovery

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Bain and Grants Town MP Dr Bernard Nottage was said to be “making some progress” in his recovery after he was admitted to hospital on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) officials said the former minister of national security was “gravely ill” in the Intensive Care Unit at Doctors Hospital.

Last evening, PLP chairman Bradley Roberts maintained that while a potential all clear was still a ways off, Dr Nottage’s condition had improved over the last 24 hours.

Another source familiar with his condition indicated that Dr Nottage appeared to be on the mend, adding that there was some level of responsiveness being exhibited by the former Cabinet minister.

On Wednesday, scores of family members, friends and former colleagues descended on Doctors Hospital as reports of Dr Nottage’s critical state began to circulate.

There were also false rumours on social media that he had died.

However, those claims were later debunked by a family statement which clarified his condition and asked for continued privacy.

Dr Nottage, 71, has faced two public health scares this year - appearing ill during a campaign rally last month and becoming disoriented when he addressed the House of Assembly in February.

Dr Nottage was defeated in the 2017 general election by 22-year-old Travis Robinson.