Two-Year-Old Killed, Woman Injured In Jfk Traffic Accident

Police are investigating after a traffic accident left a child dead and a woman detained in hospital on Saturday.

According to reports, shortly after 6.00pm, two vehicles, one a black Nissan Teana driven by the woman and the other, a dark gray Mazda driven by a man, collided with each other while traveling west on JFK Drive.

The woman lost control of her vehicle and it overturned on the eastbound lane, ejecting a two-year-old girl from the car. The child was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was transported to hospital where she is detained in serious condition. The male driver in the other vehicle was not injured.