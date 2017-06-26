Roberts: Did Izmirlian Give Fnm Financial Backing?

PLP Chairman Bradley Roberts has called on Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis to reveal if the Free National Movement received financial contributions from former Baha Mar developer Sarkis Izmirlian, as he castigated the nation's leader over the "reckless" claims he made about the mega resort ahead of the general election.

In a statement released last night, Mr Roberts also claimed to have knowledge about the status of the sale of the three-hotel complex in Freeport, Grand Bahama, accusing the FNM of being silent on this.

"With all the hurting and suffering going on in Grand Bahama, conventional wisdom dictates that the expeditious completion of this agreement and getting these hotels open and operational should be a top priority for the Minnis government, but alas their silence is deafening," Mr Robert said.

"That sales agreement is in the final stages of negotiations with the Canadian investment group headed by Steve Wynn where an agreement has been signed and a deposit made. Is Minnis seeking to dishonestly shaft the Wynn group and under the cloak of darkness and in an underhanded and devious manner double cross the Wynn investment group and steer that Freeport hotel deal into the waiting arms of their master Sarkis Izmirlian as an election payback?"

On Baha Mar, Mr Roberts said Dr Minnis and Minister of Tourism Dionisio D'Aguilar have been silent since Attorney General Carl Bethel said there was nothing "unusual" or "unconscionable" about the documents connected to the resort's sale.

"Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis knew at the time he tabled heads of terms on the completion, sale and opening of Baha Mar unsealed by the Bahamas Supreme Court that there was absolutely nothing unusual, wrong or illegal with the agreement but cowardly remained silent on this important matter that dominated the message of the FNM election campaign," Mr Roberts said.

He added that the FNM made "reckless and dangerous claims" about the resort that hurt the international reputation of the country and "intentionally deceived" thousands of Bahamians.

"From the June 29, 2016 Baha Mar Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, Dr Hubert Minnis and the FNM threw their full support behind developer Sarkis Izmirlian and his then fellow Baha Mar board director and demonstrably outspoken surrogate and willing mouthpiece Dionisio D'Aguilar who is now minister of tourism. They accused the Christie government of interfering with the Delaware bankruptcy filing and Dr Minnis specifically accused the Christie government falsely of a corrupt 'under the table' secret deal, wrong doing and malfeasance," Mr Roberts also said.

While in opposition, the FNM repeatedly raised concern about Baha Mar.

In early March, Dr Minnis pledged that his party would "engage and execute a real sale" of the Baha Mar resort "to a qualified and respectable purchaser who believes in Bahamians," should the opposition party win the next general election.

Dr Minnis also repeatedly referred to the Baha Mar agreement, which was sealed by the Supreme Court, as a "secret deal" forged between the government and Chinese interests.

Mr Roberts also said: "The FNM boasts of openness, transparency and accountability therefore the PLP dutifully demands Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis to come clean and disclose the terms of the full details of the deal between the FNM and Sarkis Izmirlian. Did the FNM receive financial contributions from Sarkis Izmirlian? What was promised to Sarkis in return for his support?"