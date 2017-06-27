$1.7m Paid Out – But No Contract

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

sdorsett@tribunemedia.net

ONE vendor received $1.7 million to clean up Grand Bahama after the passage of Hurricane Matthew “without a contract,” according to Minister of State for Grand Bahama Kwasi Thompson who said he saw no inspection form to provide evidence of what work was done.

During the budget debate in the Senate on Monday, Mr Thompson said not only was this vendor paid $60,000 a week for work that was never inspected but he also discovered that some contractors were paid for work done on homes “they never even visited.”

He said these matters have been turned over to the auditor general and the Office of the Attorney General for investigation.

Mr Thompson spoke of one case where he visited a home in Pioneers Way where he said no work was done, even though the home’s file indicated that an inspection was completed and a contractor was paid.

Mr Thompson also expressed grave concern regarding the role Urban Renewal in Grand Bahama played after Hurricane Matthew and claimed the programme acted separately from New Providence, had its own budget and did not answer to the Disaster Consultative Committee or the National Emergency and Management Agency (NEMA).

Last month, Mr Thompson said he had suspended certain operations in Urban Renewal “pending further review.”

Revealing more of his concerns yesterday, he told the Senate: “There were some matters that alarmed me. For example, one vendor receiving $1.7 million for cleanup. Upon request for the justification of such large payments, I was presented with invoices that were presented every week to the tune of over $60,000 per week. I saw no contract which spoke to the terms, I saw no scope of works, I also saw no evidence of what work was done. That was not to say that work was not done, but I saw no inspection form that anyone checked the work. These will be presented to the auditor general for investigation,” Mr Thompson said.

“I found something even more disturbing. There appears to be documents which suggest that contractors were paid for work done on houses that they never even visited. This I saw with my own eyes. I am referring this matter to the Attorney General’s Office. There were specific contracts for houses and on each of these contracts, there was attached a scope of works that was supposed to be done. I have a copy of the payment schedule and the scope of works.”

Mr Thompson said after consulting with persons who had not received assistance or received “some” assistance after the storm, he found that there was paperwork indicating homes had been repaired and contractors were paid, when the homes in question had not been touched since the hurricane.

“While doing checks, we cross referenced the persons who said there was no work being done on their homes with the files in the office and we came across a house on Pioneers Way,” Mr Thompson said.

“What stood out was that the person complained that no work was done but on file there was a contract saying the work was done and there was also an inspection saying the work was done...So I went to the house on Pioneers Way and spoke with the lady who lives in the house, walked through the house and there was no evidence whatsoever that any work was done. I walked through the living room and I do not say this lightly because I do not want to make this a political issue, but there was a huge mould stain. I walked in the kitchen and you could see the water on the floor, because it has recently rained.

“I am concerned and wonder why documents on the file indicate that work was completed and inspection was completed and a contractor was paid, when it wasn’t. This matter will be passed on to the Attorney General’s Office for full and further investigation.”

Mr Thompson said he instructed officials to ensure that proper checks and protocols are now “strictly followed” to ensure that the people who need help receive it and that the people get value for their money.