Ministry Of Education Employee Granted Bail In Fraud Case

A WOMAN employee at the Ministry of Education recently arraigned on several fraud charges has been granted bail by a Supreme Court judge, The Tribune understands.

Paulette Wilson, 59, was granted $5,000 bail with one or two sureties by Senior Justice Stephen Isaacs, a day after she was arraigned in Magistrate's Court accused of defrauding the ministry of nearly $7,000 in salaries over a five-month period about two years ago.

The Coral Harbour resident is set to return to court on August 10 for the service of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

Wilson, and Andrew Bridgewater, 60, of Glendale Subdivision, stood before Magistrate Samuel McKinney on Monday facing charges of conspiracy to falsify accounts, conspiracy to commit fraud by false pretences and fraud by false pretences.

It is alleged that the two, between October 15, 2015 and March 18, 2016, with intent to defraud, obtained $6,657.12 in salaries by means of false pretences.

Wilson, a chief clerk at the Ministry of Education, was also separately charged with one count of falsification of accounts. It is alleged that she altered Bridgewater's overtime records, which she was required to maintain, to show that between October 9, 2015 and March 18, 2016 he was entitled to $6,657.12 in overtime pay.