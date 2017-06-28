Swann Is Out As General Manager At Zns

FORMER General Manager Diana Swann is no longer employed at the Broadcasting Corporation of the Bahamas.

Kayleaser Deveaux-Isaacs was named as acting general manager, according to an internal memo obtained by The Tribune, which indicated that the appointment was effective June 9.

The internal memo was sent to all staff on Monday.

The circumstances surrounding Ms Swann’s exit from the government owned broadcast network are unclear.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis told management and staff of Bahamas Information Services (BIS) and BCB, also known as ZNS, that they will be held accountable for their performance, professionalism and punctuality or lack thereof.

At the time, Dr Minnis said his administration has “freed up” the BCB so that its employees will be able to conduct business in a fair and professional manner.

“I don’t care whether you voted for me or not, that is immaterial,” Dr Minnis said, according to an earlier release sent by BIS. “Be professional, be transparent and be honest with the public. The chains that were on you yesterday have been broken.

“I don’t care whether you are PLP or FNM that is not my business. All I want is professionalism. I expect for you to do your work in a professional manner and to be fair to all. Once that is done, we will have no problems.

“If you deviate, then we will have problems and that is not victimisation. That’s real talk. I don’t believe in victimisation, but I believe in professionalism and performance.”

Dr Minnis also said both institutions do not have to concern themselves with political interference.

“You will be given your independence and you will be pushed towards a public broadcasting corporation,” he said earlier this month. “As an independent institution, as politicians, we will not interfere and if any member of my party calls you to tell you to do something that’s not professional, don’t do it. Inform me and he or she will be no more.

“If you do it, you and he will be no more. The Bahamian people only ask for fair play.”