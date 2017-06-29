Christie Defends His Term In Office

FORMER Prime Minister Perry Christie today in an extended interview pushed back against what he termed "political slogans" being used to discredit his efforts during his time in government, insisting that when he left office, he did so with a clean and clear conscience.

Speaking with a view to credit the life and work of his colleague and childhood friend, former National Security Minister Dr Bernard Nottage, Mr Christie expressed concern over the "red meat" being presented to rabid Free National Movement (FNM) supporters in the wake of the party's crushing defeat of his administration in the May 10 general election.

He told reporters invited to his home Thursday that if the FNM dared to “examine the files properly,” they would determine that all operations sanctioned and carried out by his government showed that no wrongdoings transpired.

The former Centreville MP also responded to claims and accusations from the Minnis administration over the payout of more than $8m to a single vendor for hurricane clean up in the wake of Hurricane Matthew and the fact that a tenant at the Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) was able to rack up a debt of more than $3m over the past five years.

Members of the Minnis administration have accused former officials in the Christie administration of misfeasance while in public office.

For more on this story, see Friday’s Tribune.