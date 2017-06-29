Claims Of Cutting Electric Cost

EDITOR, The Tribune.

LISTENING to parliamentary Channel proceedings of today…MP for Cat Island it continues to amaze me that he still contends that the PLP Government reduced the cost of electricity by 40%!

Editor, not only is this untrue it cannot be substantiated that the PLP Government, Christie - Davis & Co had absolutely nothing to do with the global reduction of the price of oil….dah Mr Davis keep saying it, yes fools believe ya!

Steve Wynn, Canada and Our Lucaya…I refer your readers to two websites of interest and would recommended the Minister of Tourism and the Minister responsible for investment to refer to this regards…http://wynn.ca/.…http://parkdaletenants.ca/wynn-properties.htm.

My sole comment is we had better be careful as to who we get into bed with…we have a very unsavory party at Baha Mar…SLS Hotels…but it seems everyone is forgetting that the Gaming Commission of Las Vegas, Nevada refused to hear the application for a casino attached to the SLS Hotels if a certain person was included or shown to be an equity shareholder…Has the Gaming Board done a good due diligence? Mr Minister of Tourism please investigate.

W THOMPSON

Nassau,

June 19, 2017.