Allyson Maynard-Gibson Pays Tribute To Dr Bernard Nottage

FORMER Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson remembered Dr Bernard Nottage as a loyal friend, colleague and mentor yesterday.

"His parents imbued in him the qualities of discipline and hard work which he carried with him throughout his life," she said in tribute to Dr Nottage who died at 71 in Cleveland on Wednesday. He was surrounded by loved ones.

"They helped him to develop to the fullest potential his athletic and intellectual gifts," she said. "Can we imagine a Bahamian, in that era, being accepted to and graduating from Aberdeen University, one of the world’s oldest and prestigious universities, to study medicine?"

As many have since his death, Mrs Maynard-Gibson remembered Dr Nottage as a gifted physician.

"Many of his patients (myself included), colleagues, and nurses can speak of his passion for his profession," she said. "As an obstetrician, carrying and delivering a healthy baby was a team effort and one into which he put his heart and soul for each patient. He encouraged fathers to attend childbirth classes and the birth of their children – this was a breakthrough for Bahamian men. His standard was excellence. Nothing else would do."

As for his political contributions, she said: "His quest for transformation led him, with the late Charles Maynard, to form the Coalition of Democratic Reform, of which he became the CEO. Their platform should be mandatory reading in all political science classes."

"As Minister of Consumer Affairs, wanting to ensure that poor people could afford to eat he supported the Price Control Division and its enforcement efforts. As Minister of National Insurance he supported the computerization thrust so that people all over The Bahamas could more easily access these benefits. As Minister of Health he led the first National Health Insurance initiative. As Minister of Education he initiated, with Churches, programmes so that troubled youth could finish school and he ardently supported efforts to equip the disabled and to open pre-schools so that everyone could have access to a good education. As Minister of National Security he was deeply concerned about the safety and advancement of the men and women in the security forces. The Department of Correctional Services saw tremendous advances and change because he believed in the redemptive power of a second chance. And, in that Ministry he initiated creative transformative strategies, that involve changing lives and are leading to the overall reduction in crime as was spoken about in the House of Assembly during the Budget debate. As a Cabinet colleague he always cared about how initiatives would transform lives."

She said: "My conversations with BJ led me to recognize that more than anything else he valued 'family'. He was a family man. He loved Portia, his wife, who totally loved and supported him and made sure that he was comfortable at home. He loved his family and treasured their rich contribution to every realm of Bahamian life, including the arts, and they in turn loved him – deeply."