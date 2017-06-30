Nintendo Announces Super Nes Classic Edition

Nintendo is set to bring its beloved Super Nintendo Entertainment System back to stores this September.

The Super NES Classic Edition, which contains 21 pre-installed classic games and can easily be plugged into any high-definition TV using the included HDMI cable, will be available at a suggested retail price of $79.99. And, for the first time, players who pick up the system can enjoy the intergalactic adventure Star Fox 2, the sequel to the original Star Fox game that was created during the Super NES era but never released.

Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing Doug Bowser said new fans will be introduced to some of the best ever Nintendo games.

“While many people from around the world consider the Super NES to be one of the greatest video game systems ever made, many of our younger fans never had a chance to play it,” he said.

“With the Super NES Classic Edition, new fans will be introduced to some of the best Nintendo games of all time, while longtime fans can relive some of their favourite retro classics with family and friends.”

The console has the same look and feel of the original system – only smaller – and comes pre-loaded with 21 games, including Donkey Kong Country, Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting and The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past.