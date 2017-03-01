Fnm Announces North Andros, Berry Island Candidate At Rally

THE Free National Movement launched the candidacy of North Andros and Berry Islands hopeful Carlton Bowleg (right) at a rally in North Andros on Tuesday night.

At the event, FNM Leader Dr Hubert Minnis said his party, if elected, would address the concerns of area residents, including repairing the track and technical building at the North Andros High School, repair infrastructure and upgrade water lines, among other pledges.

In the Berry Islands, Dr Minnis said his party would build a new administrative complex and clinic, upgrade the island’s school and look into building a new government dock.

He also said a government led by him will launch “a major youth entrepreneurship programme” to help to develop the skills of thousands of young entrepreneurs.

“We will help to equip thousands with business and management skills, such as how to save and handle money; how to re-invest and scale-up their business; how to market their products and services,” Dr Minnis said.

Photo: Yontalay Bowe